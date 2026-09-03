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Donald Trump set to meet Taoiseach and President Connolly during visit to Ireland
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Donald Trump set to meet Taoiseach and President Connolly during visit to Ireland

PRESDIENT Donald Trump is expected to meet President Catherine Connolly and Taoiseach Micheal Martin when he visits Ireland next week.

The US leader is due to fly into Dublin early on Saturday, September 12 before heading for meetings with the Irish President and the Taoiseach.

His full itinerary has yet to be confirmed but he is expected to spend the night at his Doonbeg golf resort in Co. Clare, for the Irish Open tournament which comes to a close on Sunday, September 13.

The prestigious annual golf competition is being held at the Trump International Golf Links Ireland course this month.

It will begin on September 9, bringing leading golfers from across the globe to the Emerald Isle with the hoping of winning a substantial cash sum from the the $6m total prize pot.

Northern Irish Golfer Rory McIlroy is the defending Irish Open champion, having won the competition at the K Club in Co. Kildare in 2025.

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See More: Donald Trump, Doonbeg, Irish Open, President Catherine Connolly, Taoiseach Micheál Martin

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