Irish Film London announce new talent initiative with Stowe Story Labs

IRISH FILM London (IFL), the London-based organisation championing Irish Film, TV and animation across the UK, are today announcing a new talent development initiative for London, which sees them continue their relationship with globally respected industry development agency Stowe Story Labs.

Now in its 10th year, Stowe Story Labs is a US-based non-profit dedicated to helping top emerging screenwriters and filmmakers develop projects and skills to get work made and seen.

The new talent development initiative, called the Beginnings Narrative Lab, is to take place in London this November as part of the 11th edition of Irish Film Festival London.

Stowe and IFL already partner on an annual basis through the Irish Film London Fellowship, which supports the attendance of a filmmaker who identifies as Irish to attend Stowe’s annual 4-day Narrative Lab in picturesque Stowe, Vermont.

Previous IFL Fellows include Sean McConville of London based Frenzy Films (2009’s Deadline with Brittany Murphy and Thora Birch, and 2021 Netflix released title The Quiet Hour, with Dakota Blue Richards) and Ewen Glass (screenwriter on 2019’s Little Kingdom and previous Hollyoaks writer).

This new event, titled 'Beginnings', is designed for emerging screenwriters and filmmakers working on a first or second narrative feature or television project. During this program, participants will benefit from table-top discussions with top industry mentors, focused sessions on elements of narrative storytelling and screenwriting, structured peer-to-peer script note sessions, and in-conversation interviews and panels with top established industry practitioners.

Participants should leave the lab with heightened skills and understanding of the film and television sectors; insights on their stories; ideas to help advance the work; and new energy, confidence, and ability to pitch the work within the industry.

Gerry Maguire, Head of Irish Film London commented:

"We’ve worked hard to position IFL as more of an industry-facing organisation over the last 18 months, and the launch of this program with the Stowe team represents a major goal for this strategy. We hope the London lab can offer high level support to participants who will go on to become the next major talents in our industry.”

Stowe Story Labs Founder and Director David Rocchio added:

“We love our partnership with Irish Film London and are excited to start this mini-lab. Finding a route into story — let alone into the film and television industry — can be daunting. The Beginnings lab will help 'undaunt' it. We can't wait to start.”

Participants will be selected through a competitive application process, which opens today. Applicants will need to demonstrate talent, a fantastic story idea, and a commitment to learning skills necessary to get work made and seen in this complex and collaborative industry.

At the labs, mentors do not offer script notes on each project but instead focus on story structure, theme, character, genre, and how to talk about the project within the industry.

Interested screenwriters and filmmakers can access the application here.