Irish man spotted watching football match during concert

Michael Rogers was spotted watching football highlights as Britney Spears took to the stage.

Britney fever took over last week as the pop princess played the 3 Arena to thousands of adoring fans.

One spectator, Michael Rogers, was caught out watching League of Ireland highlights as the Toxic singer entertained the masses in the stadium.

The Importance of Being Aisling author Sarah Breen captured a sneaky peek of the football fan and shared it on Twitter, writing 'This man is watching the match at Britney. The neccckkkkk'.

This man is watching the match at Britney. The neccckkkkk pic.twitter.com/GvvWfkhc6n — The Importance of Being Aisling out Sept 21 (@SarahJayBee) August 20, 2018

Rogers, a Sligo Rovers fan joined in on the craic and replied to the viral tweet.

The football fan said: 'So apparently I can't watch a @sligorovers game without being snapped!! Britney was alright too'.

So apparently I can't watch a @sligorovers game without being snapped!! Britney was alright too 👍 https://t.co/ujYzdYecwP — Michael Rogers (@Micky_rog) August 21, 2018

