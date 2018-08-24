Irish man spotted watching football match during concert
Irish man spotted watching football match during concert

Michael Rogers was spotted watching football highlights as Britney Spears took to the stage.

Britney fever took over last week as the pop princess played the 3 Arena to thousands of adoring fans.

One spectator, Michael Rogers, was caught out watching League of Ireland highlights as the Toxic singer entertained the masses in the stadium.

The Importance of Being Aisling author Sarah Breen captured a sneaky peek of the football fan and shared it on Twitter, writing 'This man is watching the match at Britney. The neccckkkkk'.

Rogers, a Sligo Rovers fan joined in on the craic and replied to the viral tweet.

The football fan said: 'So apparently I can't watch a @sligorovers game without being snapped!! Britney was alright too'.

The sequel to the bestselling novel Oh My God, What A Complete Aisling, written by Breen and co-author Emer McLysaght will be out on September 21.

