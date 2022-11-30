Irishman interrupts live French broadcast from Qatar to call himself a baguette

AN UNIDENTIFIED Irishman in Qatar is going viral online after calling himself a baguette on French television.

The man crashed a live television broadcast on Canal+ from outside a stadium to tell the viewers at home "Je suis une baguette," which translates to "I am a baguette."

The man the smiles as he runs off camera, clearly delighted with his declaration.

A French man on camera points at him as he runs off screen, but he appears to take it all in good humour.

Sport stars Gary Lineker and Irish broadcaster George Hamilton are among those who have retweeted the clip.

Watch it below: