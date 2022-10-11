Trailer released for upcoming Oscar-tipped Jessie Buckley film

THE TRAILER for an upcoming film starring Kerry actor Jessie Buckley, for which she is hotly tipped to receive an Oscar nomination, has been released.

Women Talking stars Buckley alongside Frances McDormand, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Ben Whishaw in the adaptation of the novel by Miriam Toews of the same name.

The new film from director Sarah Polley (Take This Waltz, Away from Her) tells the story of "a group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a series of sexual assaults committed by the colony's men".

The Hollywood Reporter last month said that Buckley is one of the frontrunners in the Best Supporting Actress category for the Academy Awards.

She previously received a nomination in that category for her role in 2021's The Lost Daughter.

The Oscar nominations will be revealed on Tuesday 24 January 2023.

Watch the trailer for Women Talking, which is due for release soon, below.