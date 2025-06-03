Kneecap announce London gig which will be their ‘biggest ever’ headline show

KNEECAP have confirmed a London gig this year which will be their ‘biggest headline show’ to date.

The Belfast rap group, made up of Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí, revealed the gig via their social media platforms today.

It will take place at Wembley Arena on Thursday, September 18, the band said, describing the location as “the belly of the beast”.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from tomorrow while general release tickets go on sale from Friday, June 6.

All London heads...💥 Our biggest ever headline show outside of Ireland will take place on September 18th at the OVO Wembley Arena. 🔥 - Pre-sale is tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10am in our WhatsApp channel. - General sale is 10am this Friday. The belly of the beast - let's go! pic.twitter.com/hodAF5VePr — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) June 3, 2025

The announcement comes after the band played a sold out set at the Wide Awake Festival in London’s Brockwell park on May 23.

Their planned gig at the TRNSMT festival in Glasgow, which was cancelled after police raised safety concerns, has been rescheduled to July 8 at the city’s 02 Academy.

Tickets for the new gig sold out in 30 seconds, according to the band.

Prior to that the band have a confirmed slot at this year’s Glastonbury festival - where they will play the West Holts stage on Saturday, June 28.

Last month the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command charged band member Mo Chara, real name Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, with a terror offence over a Palestinian flag displayed at a show at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London on November 21, 2024.

The force said that the 27-year-old displayed the flag "in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organisation, namely Hezbollah".

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, June 18.