Murder investigation launched following death of 71-year-old woman in Belfast
News

FIle photo (Image: Min Jing / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus

POLICE in Belfast have launched a murder investigation following the death of an elderly woman in the city.

Marie Green, 71, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene in a house in the Shore Road area of north Belfast in the early hours of Tuesday, June 3.

"My thoughts are with Marie's family and loved ones who are left trying to come to terms with their tragic loss," said Detective Inspector Jennifer Rea.

A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances, and I am appealing to anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact detectives on 101," added DI Rea.

Phillip Brett, DUP MLA for North Belfast, said there was 'massive shock and sadness in the Shore Road community' following news of the incident.

"Absolutely heartbreaking," he added.

