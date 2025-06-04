Global engineering consultancy Klohn Crippen Berger opens Irish office as part of European expansion
Business

Global engineering consultancy Klohn Crippen Berger opens Irish office as part of European expansion

Image: (IDA Ireland / Klohn Crippen Berger)

GLOBAL engineering consulting firm Klohn Crippen Berger (KCB) has opened an office in Ireland as part of its European expansion plans.

The new site will be located in Naas, Co. Kildare and will support KCB's existing presence in Europe, serving mining clients in Ireland and around the continent.

The company, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, aims to establish a multidisciplinary consulting business in Ireland.

The initial focus will be on building out its mining team with qualified professionals in geotechnical engineering, engineering geology, hydrology, hydrogeology and geochemistry.

"KCB's strategic focus is increasing our geographic reach and growing our global workforce across all our key regions, delivering innovative solutions to clients in the hydropower, transportation, and mining sectors," said Ryan Douglas, KCB President & CEO.

"The establishment of our Ireland office in Naas marks a significant milestone in our 75-year history and specifically for our European growth strategy.

"As KCB continues to evolve with the industry, our unwavering focus on excellence, innovation, and sustainability remains central to our identity as a trusted partner to clients and an employer of choice for top talent."

'Strong endorsement' of Ireland

With offices in 10 countries, KCB provides engineering, geosciences and environmental services for clients in the hydropower, mining, transportation, energy and infrastructure sectors.

The employee-owned firm is renowned as a global leader in engineering, geoscience and environmental consulting.

The expansion into Ireland is being supported by IDA Ireland, the Irish Government's inward investment promotion agency

"IDA Ireland is pleased to welcome Klohn Crippen Berger to Ireland," said CEO Michael Lohan.

"The company's decision to locate in Naas highlights the value of Ireland as a strategic location from which organisations can serve Europe and the rest of the world.

"We look forward to partnering with KCB to support their future growth and development here."

Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism & Employment, added: "This investment is another strong endorsement of Ireland's reputation as a hub for engineering excellence and innovation.

"KCB's presence will not only enhance our capabilities in the engineering and environmental consultancy sectors, it will also create high-value employment opportunities for skilled professionals."

See More: IDA Ireland, Kildare, Klohn Crippen Berger, Naas

Related

Customer engagement leader CCI Global announces major Galway expansion
Business 3 days ago

Customer engagement leader CCI Global announces major Galway expansion

By: Gerard Donaghy

Leading US fintech company FIS to create 100 jobs in Dublin
Business 1 week ago

Leading US fintech company FIS to create 100 jobs in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Galway-based contract laboratory announces ambitious multi-million-euro training programme
Business 4 weeks ago

Galway-based contract laboratory announces ambitious multi-million-euro training programme

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Liverpool's Irish goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher moves to Brentford after 10-year stay at Anfield
Sport 4 hours ago

Liverpool's Irish goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher moves to Brentford after 10-year stay at Anfield

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish tech firm will invest £1.8m in cyber security initiative
Business 18 hours ago

Irish tech firm will invest £1.8m in cyber security initiative

By: Fiona Audley

World’s oldest daily newspaper in English language goes digital
News 21 hours ago

World’s oldest daily newspaper in English language goes digital

By: Fiona Audley

Bridget Christie's ‘looking forward to’ life on the road again as new tour announced
Entertainment 22 hours ago

Bridget Christie's ‘looking forward to’ life on the road again as new tour announced

By: Fiona Audley

Man hospitalised after baseball bat attack in his home
News 23 hours ago

Man hospitalised after baseball bat attack in his home

By: Fiona Audley

Tributes following death of Louis Walsh’s mother in Co. Mayo
News 1 day ago

Tributes following death of Louis Walsh’s mother in Co. Mayo

By: Fiona Audley