Global engineering consultancy Klohn Crippen Berger opens Irish office as part of European expansion

GLOBAL engineering consulting firm Klohn Crippen Berger (KCB) has opened an office in Ireland as part of its European expansion plans.

The new site will be located in Naas, Co. Kildare and will support KCB's existing presence in Europe, serving mining clients in Ireland and around the continent.

The company, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, aims to establish a multidisciplinary consulting business in Ireland.

The initial focus will be on building out its mining team with qualified professionals in geotechnical engineering, engineering geology, hydrology, hydrogeology and geochemistry.

"KCB's strategic focus is increasing our geographic reach and growing our global workforce across all our key regions, delivering innovative solutions to clients in the hydropower, transportation, and mining sectors," said Ryan Douglas, KCB President & CEO.

"The establishment of our Ireland office in Naas marks a significant milestone in our 75-year history and specifically for our European growth strategy.

"As KCB continues to evolve with the industry, our unwavering focus on excellence, innovation, and sustainability remains central to our identity as a trusted partner to clients and an employer of choice for top talent."

'Strong endorsement' of Ireland

With offices in 10 countries, KCB provides engineering, geosciences and environmental services for clients in the hydropower, mining, transportation, energy and infrastructure sectors.

The employee-owned firm is renowned as a global leader in engineering, geoscience and environmental consulting.

The expansion into Ireland is being supported by IDA Ireland, the Irish Government's inward investment promotion agency

"IDA Ireland is pleased to welcome Klohn Crippen Berger to Ireland," said CEO Michael Lohan.

"The company's decision to locate in Naas highlights the value of Ireland as a strategic location from which organisations can serve Europe and the rest of the world.

"We look forward to partnering with KCB to support their future growth and development here."

Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism & Employment, added: "This investment is another strong endorsement of Ireland's reputation as a hub for engineering excellence and innovation.

"KCB's presence will not only enhance our capabilities in the engineering and environmental consultancy sectors, it will also create high-value employment opportunities for skilled professionals."