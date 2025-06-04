Pair charged with murder following collision in which boy, 4, died
News

Pair charged with murder following collision in which boy, 4, died

TWO men have been charged with murder following a collision in which a four-year-old boy died.

Patrick Maughan, 53, and 27-year-old Owen Maughan, both from Hill Rise, Darenth, Kent, were arrested on Monday in connection with the incident, which occurred the previous day.

The Crown Prosecution Service today authorised murder charges against the pair, who have also been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and attempted wounding with intent.

The charges relate to a collision involving two Ford Ranger vehicles on New Barn Road, Dartford that occurred just before 9.30pm on Sunday, June 1.

Three people from the same vehicle were taken to hospital, where the young boy sadly passed away.

A 24-year-old man remains in a critical condition in hospital while a one-year-old girl received minor injuries.

Patrick Maughan and Owen Maughan are due to appear at Sevenoaks Magistrates' Court today.

Any witnesses or those who may have camera footage of the incident are urged to contact the Major Crime Unit via the Major Incident Public Portal.

See More: Kent

Related

‘Despicable’ man who robbed 92-year-old as she walked her dog jailed
News 1 month ago

‘Despicable’ man who robbed 92-year-old as she walked her dog jailed

By: Fiona Audley

Man jailed for assaulting neighbour who refused to do his washing
News 5 months ago

Man jailed for assaulting neighbour who refused to do his washing

By: Fiona Audley

'An appalling predatory individual': Fake masseur is jailed for sexual assaults on women
News 6 months ago

'An appalling predatory individual': Fake masseur is jailed for sexual assaults on women

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Liverpool's Irish goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher moves to Brentford after 10-year stay at Anfield
Sport 4 hours ago

Liverpool's Irish goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher moves to Brentford after 10-year stay at Anfield

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish tech firm will invest £1.8m in cyber security initiative
Business 18 hours ago

Irish tech firm will invest £1.8m in cyber security initiative

By: Fiona Audley

World’s oldest daily newspaper in English language goes digital
News 21 hours ago

World’s oldest daily newspaper in English language goes digital

By: Fiona Audley

Bridget Christie's ‘looking forward to’ life on the road again as new tour announced
Entertainment 22 hours ago

Bridget Christie's ‘looking forward to’ life on the road again as new tour announced

By: Fiona Audley

Man hospitalised after baseball bat attack in his home
News 23 hours ago

Man hospitalised after baseball bat attack in his home

By: Fiona Audley

Tributes following death of Louis Walsh’s mother in Co. Mayo
News 1 day ago

Tributes following death of Louis Walsh’s mother in Co. Mayo

By: Fiona Audley