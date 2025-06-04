Pair charged with murder following collision in which boy, 4, died

TWO men have been charged with murder following a collision in which a four-year-old boy died.

Patrick Maughan, 53, and 27-year-old Owen Maughan, both from Hill Rise, Darenth, Kent, were arrested on Monday in connection with the incident, which occurred the previous day.

The Crown Prosecution Service today authorised murder charges against the pair, who have also been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and attempted wounding with intent.

The charges relate to a collision involving two Ford Ranger vehicles on New Barn Road, Dartford that occurred just before 9.30pm on Sunday, June 1.

Three people from the same vehicle were taken to hospital, where the young boy sadly passed away.

A 24-year-old man remains in a critical condition in hospital while a one-year-old girl received minor injuries.

Patrick Maughan and Owen Maughan are due to appear at Sevenoaks Magistrates' Court today.

Any witnesses or those who may have camera footage of the incident are urged to contact the Major Crime Unit via the Major Incident Public Portal.