Garda hospitalised after ‘vicious assault’ by disruptive passenger on flight to Dublin

A GARDA was hospitalised after being assaulted by a disruptive passenger who arrived in Dublin on a flight from the US.

On June 3, the captain and crew of a United Airlines flight from Newark reported a disruptive passenger on board.

When the plane landed, Gardaí attached to the Dublin Airport Garda Station boarded the aircraft.

One garda was “viciously assaulted” as they attempted to remove the man from the plane, the police force confirmed in a statement.

“The man, aged in his 40’s proceeded to viciously assault a member of An Garda Síochána,” Gardaí said.

“O.C spray was deployed in an attempt to stop the sustained assault of a Garda,” they added.

The man fled the aircraft but was arrested a short time later.

He has since been charged with assault and offences under the Air Navigation and Transport Act.

He appeared before Dublin District Court on June 3.

The Garda who was injured is being treated at Beaumont Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.