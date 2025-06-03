Filming underway in Northern Ireland for Hope Street series five
Filming underway in Northern Ireland for Hope Street series five

THE cast and crew of Hope Street are back in Northern Ireland this month as filming begins on series five of the BBC’s popular drama.

Donaghadee, on the Co. Down coastline, is being transformed into the fictional Port Devine once again for the show, which is based on a close-knit community where the local police team solves a crime in each episode.

For series five sees two new faces join the cast.

Constable Donal Gallagher, played by Cameron Cuffe, and Doctor Sasha Cookson, played by Jenn Murray are the newest recruits to the series.

Jenn Murray and Cameron Cuffe have joined Hope Street for series five (Pic: Press Eye)

The latest instalment will also see the show reach a milestone, as it will mark its 50th episode.

“Hope Street captures the humour and warmth of this place perfectly and it has been great to see it strike a chord with audiences across the UK,” Mary McKeagney, Commissioning Editor at BBC Northern Ireland, said.

“It’s a real milestone for all involved to hit episode 50 and we’re very proud of what the series has achieved,” she added.

“As ever, we’re grateful for the continued collaboration with BBC Daytime and Britbox International, and the support of Northern Ireland Screen, which makes this all possible.”

Filming id underway on Hope Street series five (Pic: Press Eye)

Among those returning for the new eight-part series are Kerri Quinn, played by Marlene Pettigrew, Tara Lynne O’Neill, played by Eve Dunlop and Aaron McCusker, played by Clint Devine-Dunwoody.

Helen Munson, Commissioning Editor, BBC Daytime, said it was “a joy” to be back working on the series again.

“We are back for series five in beautiful Port Devine,” she said.

“It’s a joy to be working again with Long Story and the cast and crew in Northern Ireland who all bring the characters of Hope Street to life so beautifully.”

