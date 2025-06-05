Witness appeal after deaths of two people in Galway house fire
GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses to come forward after two people died in a house fire in Connemara, Co. Galway.

Officers and members of the fire service were called to reports of a fire at a home at Gleann Mhic Mhuireann in Casla at around 6.20am on June 3.

Once the fire was brought under control the bodies of two people were discovered at the scene.

They have since been named locally as Sonia ‘Sonny’ Jacobs, a US native, aged in her 70s, who moved to Ireland more than a decade ago.

Ms Jacobs had previously served 17 years in a US prison, including time on death row, after she was wrongfully convicted of the murder of a US policeman and a Canadian constable.

Sonia ‘Sonny’ Jacobs died in the house fire

A man in his thirties, who is understood to have been her carer, also died in the incident.

He has been named locally as Kevin Kelly, who was from the Casla area.

Confirming his “unexpected and tragic death” Mr Kelly’s family said he will be “lovingly missed and always remembered by his mother Fiona, his father Ken, Ken's partner Maureen and her son Jonathan, Kevin’s partner Sheree and his siblings Jill and Cúán”.

Mr Kelly’s funeral will take place at Discovery Church at 1pm on June 7.

The family have asked mourners to wear bright colours to the service.

“We respectfully request that we celebrate his wonderful life by all wearing bright colours to represent the fun, laughter and personality of Kevin,” they said.

Gardaí have appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clifden Garda Station on 095 22500, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” they state.

