British Government must ‘honour its commitments’ on Casement Park

FIRST Minister Michelle O’Neill has called on the British Government to honour its commitments on funding the redevelopment of Casement Park stadium.

Out of action since 2013, the GAA grounds in Belfast are in need of a costly rebuild in order to make them fit for purpose once again.

There were hopes that the site could be rebuilt in time to host matches within the upcoming Euro 2028 tournament, which is due to take place at venues across Britain and Ireland, but these were dashed last year when the British Government pulled its funding for the project, claiming there was “significant risk” that the project would not be completed in time for the event.

Despite being unable to take part in the Euro 2028 event, plans to rebuild the site are still on the table.

The project has an estimated cost of £250m, just under half of which is already in place, with the Irish government pledging around £43m, the Northern Ireland Executive committing to £62.5m and the GAA lined up to provide £15m.

The British Government has yet to commit to a funding sum for the project, although Chancellor Rachel Reeves is due to announce a comprehensive spending review next week which is expected to include the stadium development plans.

Ms O’Neill met with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn yesterday afternoon where they discussed the project.

“Casement Park must be built,” Ms O’Neill said following the meeting.

“We’ve just me with the Secretary of State and we have let them know in no uncertain terms, and have done at every turn, how important Casement Park is,” she explained.

“The British Government must find a way to honour its political commitment and put their money on the table and back a project that will bring enormous benefits to everybody.”

Ms O’Neill explained the importance of the stadium to the people of Northern Ireland, claiming “the GAA is something to be celebrated, it’s something that really celebrates diversity, it’s something that is really at the heart of our community”.

She added: “This is a flagship project for the Executive, there is a political commitment to make this happen and to deliver upon Casement Park and I want to work with all ministers around the Executive table, with both the British government, the Irish Government and the GAA.

“Lets get this done. Let’s deliver on Casement Park.”

SDLP Leader Claire Hanna believes the Northern Ireland Executive should also increase the funding commitment it has made to project.

Ms Hanna claims the Executive’s long-standing offer of £62.5m is out of step with the growth in its own budget in the years that have passed since the offer was first made.

“The idea that a £62.5m offer still stands, unchanged, despite a dramatically increased budget, simply doesn’t add up,” she said.

“This isn’t about whether the money exists—it’s about whether there’s the will to use it,” she added.

“Let’s be clear: the delay in getting Casement Park built is unacceptable. If the Executive shows its commitment through real funding, it will strengthen the case for UK investment.

"But both sides need to stop passing the buck.”