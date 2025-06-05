Ireland deports men, women and children on chartered flight to Nigeria

IRELAND has deported 35 people to Nigeria on a chartered flight from Dublin Airport.

That figure included 21 men, nine women and five children - who were part of family groups, An Garda Síochána said in a statement this morning. All were Nigerian nationals.

“Yesterday, Wednesday, June 4, the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) of An Garda Síochána carried out an operation removing individuals from the State,” they confirmed.

“All individuals were removed on a chartered flight which left Dublin Airport last night for Nigeria.”

The flight had to make a medical stop during the journey, but it arrived in Lagos with all passengers on board this morning, Ireland’s Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said today.

“Ireland has a rules-based immigration system,” he said this morning.

“It is important that those rules are robust and enforced.”

Minister O'Callaghan added: “The return of people whose applications have been refused and deportation orders have issued is the foundation of any modern rules-based immigration process.

“People coming to Ireland must follow the appropriate pathways for legal migration and these pathways must be adhered to and protected for our immigration system to work fairly and effectively.

“If a person’s application for international protection is refused and they are ordered to leave the State they must do so.”

The deportation is the third such operation conducted in Ireland since February of this year, when the use of charter flights for deportations recommenced.

Further charter operations will be conducted as the year progresses, the Government has confirmed.

“This is the third charter operation this year,” Minister O’Callaghan said.

“Removal operations of this nature send a clear message that there are consequences for people who remain in our country without permission and underscores this Government’s intention to protect the integrity of our immigration system.

“The flight was required to make an unscheduled stop due to a medical incident on board, but I am happy to say that the flight was able to resume its journey with all 35 returnees arriving safely in Nigeria this morning,” he explained.

“I want to thank the members of An Garda Síochána and my officials for their work in conducting this successful operation.”

In Ireland charter flights are used for deportations, in addition to commercial flights, when deemed more appropriate, such as in cases where a group of people are being removed to the same destination.

“Enforced removals are conducted as a measure of last resort when the person concerned has not removed themselves from the State or availed of assisted voluntary return measures,” Minister O’Callagahn said.

“Before a deportation order is made, the person is offered assistance to return home voluntarily which is the preferred option.

“There has been a significant increase in the number of people leaving voluntarily and I continue to appeal to those who are given this opportunity to avail of it where appropriate.”

Two charter flights already conducted this year have removed 71 people who were subject to deportation orders.

This week’s operation brings the number of people removed from Ireland by charter flight to 106.

Additionally, 54 deportation orders have been enforced on commercial flights and 23 people subject to deportation orders are confirmed to have left Ireland unescorted so far in 2025.

Welcoming the latest deportation, Ireland’s Migration Minister Colm Brophy said: “Having a modern immigration system where its laws are effective and enforced is a key priority for this Government.

“The removal of people who have no legal right to be in the State, and the enforcement aspect of our immigration laws, are essential for the system to work effectively.”

He added: “Today’s flight, the third charter flight this year, underpins the Government’s commitment in this area.

“This Department has a voluntary return programme to assist people to return prior to the issuance of a deportation order.

“This is the preferred option, and I would encourage those who are provided the opportunity to return voluntarily to avail of it.

“So far this year, 694 people have availed of the voluntary return programme.”