Laura Whitmore ‘excited’ to star in stage adaptation of The Girl on the Train

LAURA WHITMORE is “excited” to join the cast of a stage adaptation of The Girl on the Train.

The Wicklow native, who was born in Dublin, will take the lead as Rachel Watson in the production next year, filling the shoes of Giovanna Fletcher, who is currently playing the part.

Whitmore, who recently won an Irish Post Award for her contribution to the entertainment industry, is a writer, presenter, actor and a former host of the Love Island reality TV show.

Her performance in the thriller, based on the best-selling novel by Paula Hawkins, will begin at Brighton’s Theatre Royal in June 2025 and will run through to her returning to Dublin and the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre at the end of August.

Laura Whitmore was presented with an Irish Post Award earlier this month

This week, as her role in the Wiltshire Creative Production was announced, she said she is “excited” to get started.

“I read the book when it first came out and I was obsessed by it,” she admits.

“I love it when you find a book and all you can think about is that story,” she added, “you wake up a little bit earlier to read the book and stay up too late to finish it.

“I am excited to show people my portrayal of Rachel next summer.”

Whitmore, who trained at the Leinster School of Music and Drama, studied Shakespeare at RADA and holds a degree in Journalism from Dublin City University, is no stranger to the boards.

In 2022 she made her West End debut as Jenny in 2.22: A Ghost Story and returned home to play Lauren in its limited Dublin run earlier this year.

