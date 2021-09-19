Liam Gallagher shares picture of injuries after he 'fell out the helicopter'

SINGER Liam Gallagher has shared a picture after he fell out of a helicopter and injured his face following his performance at the Isle of Wight Festival.

The former Oasis frontman, who was Friday's headliner at the festival, quipped that the image could be the front cover of his next album.

Given the extent of his injuries, we're guessing the fall occurred while the helicopter was on the ground.

So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn’t rite it all good who said RnR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C’mon you know LG x pic.twitter.com/MSVR1C6EXk — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 18, 2021

However, Gallagher compared his fall with the rock 'n' roll hellraising of legendary late Who drummer Keith Moon.

Posting on Twitter, Gallagher wrote: "So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn't rite it all good who said RnR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C'mon you know LG x."

In a follow-up post, he added: "Got the cover shot for Nxt album."

There was clearly no long-term effects of the fall, as Gallagher also posted an image of a beer, adding: "What doesn't kill ya makes ya TUFF GONG."

Second-generation Irishman Gallagher was the headline act at the festival on Friday, which was originally due to take place in June.

Snow Patrol, fronted by Co. Down native Gary Lightbody, headlined on Saturday, while Irish rockers The Script take to the stage on Sunday.

Next month, Gallagher will collaborate with former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft on an acoustic version of the latter’s song, C'mon People (We're Making It Now).