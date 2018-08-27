Liam Neeson to make film about Tuam mother-and-baby home controversy
Liam Neeson to make film about Tuam mother-and-baby home controversy

The Taken star has pledged to make a film about the site where 796 infant bodies were found.

Liam Neeson has spoken about his plans to remember those who died at the site of the Mother and Baby home by making a film about it.

The actor has spoken out about the responsibility the Irish government and Catholic Church owes to families affected by the septic tank buried in the grounds.

According to Daily MailMr Neeson said: "DNA technology is now available to identify all these bones, belonging to possibly over 790 babies and children, still lying in the ground in Tuam...

"The Irish government, aided by the Catholic Church and especially the nuns’ order, the Congregation of the Sisters of Bon Secours, must not shirk the responsibility of giving these souls the dignity and respect of identification," he added.

Mr Neeson said the planned plaque to remember those buried at the site would not solve the crime committed: "A wrong is still a wrong and a crime is still a crime no matter how many years have passed. A proposed bronze plaque isn’t going to absolve those responsible for this horror."

