Derry Girls accent second most difficult for Americans to understand, new survey finds

DERRY GIRLS is the second-most difficult television series to understand for Americans, only behind Peaky Blinders and ahead of Game of Thrones, according to a new survey.

The survey from Preply looked into how Americans use subtitles, with British actor Tom Hardy also coming out on top as the celebrity who's accent is hardest to understand. Other actors on the list include Sofia Vergara, Jackie Chan and Irishman Liam Neeson.

Peaky Blinders, featuring Irish actor Cillian Murphy, and Northern Ireland series Derry Girls were the two most difficult shows to understand, with many other shows based in the UK, such as Downton Abbey and Bridgerton also on the list.

Johnny Depp, who was born and raised in the US, is listed in fifth place, while Brad Pitt ranked 12th.

Other shows which have difficult to understand accents include The Crown, Love Island and Skins.

The survey also found more people use subtitles in general, with streaming services such as Netflix making international shows like Squid Game and Money Heist popular globally in recent years.

50% of Americans use subtitles most of the time, with those from Gen Z and Millenials most likely to use them.

Accents that respondents found difficult to understand were Scottish accents, British accents, Irish accents and South African accents, among others.

The most cited reason for using subtitles was muddled audio (72%), hard to understand accents (61%) and watching quietly at home (29%).