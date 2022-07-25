Derry Girls accent second most difficult for Americans to understand, new survey finds
Entertainment

Derry Girls accent second most difficult for Americans to understand, new survey finds

DERRY GIRLS is the second-most difficult television series to understand for Americans, only behind Peaky Blinders and ahead of Game of Thrones, according to a new survey.

The survey from Preply looked into how Americans use subtitles, with British actor Tom Hardy also coming out on top as the celebrity who's accent is hardest to understand. Other actors on the list include Sofia Vergara, Jackie Chan and Irishman Liam Neeson.

Peaky Blinders, featuring Irish actor Cillian Murphy, and Northern Ireland series Derry Girls were the two most difficult shows to understand, with many other shows based in the UK, such as Downton Abbey and Bridgerton also on the list.

Johnny Depp, who was born and raised in the US, is listed in fifth place, while Brad Pitt ranked 12th.

Other shows which have difficult to understand accents include The Crown, Love Island and Skins.

The survey also found more people use subtitles in general, with streaming services such as Netflix making international shows like Squid Game and Money Heist popular globally in recent years.

50% of Americans use subtitles most of the time, with those from Gen Z and Millenials most likely to use them.

Accents that respondents found difficult to understand were Scottish accents, British accents, Irish accents and South African accents, among others.

The most cited reason for using subtitles was muddled audio (72%), hard to understand accents (61%) and watching quietly at home (29%).

See More: Cillian Murphy, Derry Girls, Liam Neeson, Peaky Blinders

Related

First look at Cillian Murphy as father of atomic bomb in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer
Entertainment 5 months ago

First look at Cillian Murphy as father of atomic bomb in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

By: Connell McHugh

Cillian Murphy among three Irish actors tipped to be next James Bond
News 8 months ago

Cillian Murphy among three Irish actors tipped to be next James Bond

By: Irish Post

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy reveals he almost made it as a musician before becoming an actor
News 1 year ago

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy reveals he almost made it as a musician before becoming an actor

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United's training ground this morning after missing United's pre season tour
Sport 9 hours ago

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United's training ground this morning after missing United's pre season tour

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Amanda Serrano says 'she would go to Ireland' for the Katie Taylor rematch
Sport 12 hours ago

Amanda Serrano says 'she would go to Ireland' for the Katie Taylor rematch

By: Conor O'Donoghue

ICYMI: Colm O' Rourke is set to take over the Meath footballers next season
Sport 13 hours ago

ICYMI: Colm O' Rourke is set to take over the Meath footballers next season

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Eight players set to make Ireland senior women’s debut, as Weldon names squad for August friendlies
Sport 1 day ago

Eight players set to make Ireland senior women’s debut, as Weldon names squad for August friendlies

By: Conor O'Donoghue

English football pitch invaders will be banned from stadiums and reported to police next season under new measures by FA
Sport 1 day ago

English football pitch invaders will be banned from stadiums and reported to police next season under new measures by FA

By: Conor O'Donoghue