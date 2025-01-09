Roads close in Limerick as filming on new Liam Neeson film underway

Lord of the Dance
Entertainment

ROADS in Limerick city have been temporarily closed this week as filming on a new Liam Neeson film gets underway.

Limerick City and County Council issued a notice of road closures as filming resumed on the movie 4 Kids Walk into a Bank.

Taken star Neeson, who hails from Ballymena in Co. Antrim, stars in the US production based on the 2016 graphic novel of the same name by Matthew Rosenburg.

Liam Neeson has been filming in Limerick

In it he plays ex-bank robber Danny, whose granddaughter Paige, played by Talia Ryder, embarks on a mission to undertake a bank robbery with some friends in order to ensure her grandad doesn’t have to.

The film began shooting in Limerick before Christmas, where Neeson was seen in character on the city’s streets, which are being used to depict scenes of a US city in the 1990s.

It resumed production in Limerick this week, with O’Sullivan’s Place and Newenham Street/Jesuit Lane closed yesterday (January 8) and on January 7.

From Monday, January 13, road closures will be in place at Hartstonge Street, Catherine Place, Catherine Street, Lower Glentworth Street and Upper Glentworth Street.

