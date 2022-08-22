Michael Bublé announces birth of fourth child

MICHAEL BUBLÉ and his wife Luisana Lopilato have announced the birth of their fourth child.

The Canadian singer and Argentinian actress shared identical posts to Instagram holding their baby daughter's foot.

"From love comes life, light and her… our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé.

"You finally arrived to our lives with your 3.8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad," they captioned the photo.

The couple announced they were expecting another baby in February, when Ms Lopilato showed off her bump in a music video for Bublé's new song I'll Never Not Love You.

The pair are also parents to children Noah, Vida and Elias. Noah, who is the eldest, was diagnosed with cancer at the aged of three in 2016, leading to Bublé taking a two-year break from music.

After the youngster was given the all-clear in 2017, Bublé wrote a song - Forever Now - about his children.

He had previously admitted thinking he would not make another album after he and Ms Lopilato announced their son was ill.