Michael Bublé announces dates for UK and Irish tour
Entertainment

Michael Bublé announces dates for UK and Irish tour

MICHAEL BUBLÉ has announced that he is playing two concerts at Dublin's 3Arena next year as part of his upcoming UK and Ireland tour.

The Canadian singer will play two fully seated shows at the venue on 13 and 14 May 2023, with tickets going on sale this Friday at 9am.

Michael will be performing his most-loved songs and greatest hits alongside singles from his number-one album Higher, which was released earlier this year.

The Grammy award winner promises that how UK and Ireland dates will be a "spectacle".

Bublé has also announced a string of dates at eight venues across the UK beginning in March 2023, with tickets on sale this Friday.

The concerts will kick off at The o2 in London on 26 March, before finishing in Birmingham on 10 May.

Tickets for the Irish dates are on sale from Ticketmaster, while tickets for the UK dates can be bought from tegeurope.com

See More: 3Arena, Michael Buble

Related

Robbie Williams announces Dublin date for new arena tour
Entertainment 4 months ago

Robbie Williams announces Dublin date for new arena tour

By: Irish Post

Snoop Dogg announces huge Dublin gig featuring D12 and Warren G
News 3 years ago

Snoop Dogg announces huge Dublin gig featuring D12 and Warren G

By: Harry Brent

Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Elton John announces new Irish date for his last ever tour
Entertainment 3 years ago

Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Elton John announces new Irish date for his last ever tour

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

ICYMI: Real Madrid's Karim Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d'Or on Monday
Sport 37 minutes ago

ICYMI: Real Madrid's Karim Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d'Or on Monday

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Junior Cert exam results confirmed for release on 23 November
News 37 minutes ago

Junior Cert exam results confirmed for release on 23 November

By: Connell McHugh

Des Cahill will not present The Sunday Game next year after 15 years in the role
Sport 17 hours ago

Des Cahill will not present The Sunday Game next year after 15 years in the role

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland set to launch first satellite next year
News 17 hours ago

Ireland set to launch first satellite next year

By: Connell McHugh

Jason Donohue names his Irish Under-15s squad for the upcoming Croatia tournament this week
Sport 20 hours ago

Jason Donohue names his Irish Under-15s squad for the upcoming Croatia tournament this week

By: Conor O'Donoghue