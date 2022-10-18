Michael Bublé announces dates for UK and Irish tour

MICHAEL BUBLÉ has announced that he is playing two concerts at Dublin's 3Arena next year as part of his upcoming UK and Ireland tour.

The Canadian singer will play two fully seated shows at the venue on 13 and 14 May 2023, with tickets going on sale this Friday at 9am.

Michael will be performing his most-loved songs and greatest hits alongside singles from his number-one album Higher, which was released earlier this year.

The Grammy award winner promises that how UK and Ireland dates will be a "spectacle".

He said: "I’m so excited for people to experience it. A lot of my fans have been part of my journey for the past 20 years, so to celebrate this milestone with everyone together is going to be extra special. "I just want to connect to them, take them away, spread some goodness. That’s it!"

Bublé has also announced a string of dates at eight venues across the UK beginning in March 2023, with tickets on sale this Friday.

The concerts will kick off at The o2 in London on 26 March, before finishing in Birmingham on 10 May.

Tickets for the Irish dates are on sale from Ticketmaster, while tickets for the UK dates can be bought from tegeurope.com