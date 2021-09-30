Michael Fassbender makes surprise visit to old school in County Kerry to teach impromptu acting class
Entertainment

Michael Fassbender makes surprise visit to old school in County Kerry to teach impromptu acting class

ACTOR MICHAEL Fassbender gave staff and students the surprise of a lifetime as he made an unannounced trip to a school in County Kerry.

The X Men and Inglorious Basterds star is world-famous, but his acting career began in the town of Killarney, County Kerry, where he moved to with his Irish mother and German father at the age of two.

As Kerry is a heavily Gaeltacht county, Fassbender is fluent in Irish, thanks in part to his secondary school education at St Brendan's C0llege in Killarney-- and on Tuesday he dropped in to say hello.

Students in Transition Year were gifted a particular treat: an acting workshop from award-winning actor, who first rose to prominence in the role of Bobby Sands in Hunger before gaining worldwide recognition for his part in 300.

2016: Actor Michael Fassbender attends the BFI London Film Festival awards in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI)

The school took to social media to thank Fassbender for making the surprise visit, writing: "Transition year students today received a drama workshop from past pupil and Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender.

"Students greatly enjoyed the workshop."

Images shared by the school show the TY students-- and Fassbender himself-- acting out a number of scenes, including one clearly inspired by Michelangelo's masterpiece The Creation of Adam-- you can check out the images below.

According to RTÉ News, Fassbender last visited his old secondary school in 2019, when he was visiting Killarney for the annual Rally of the Lakes.

He said at the time that it was "an honour to go back and have a chat" with young people attending his alma mater.

 

See More: Kerry, Killarney, Michael Fassbender

Related

Enormous message written in the sand on Kerry beach says what we're all thinking
Entertainment 1 month ago

Enormous message written in the sand on Kerry beach says what we're all thinking

By: Rachael O'Connor

Ireland reacts as lad in Kerry jersey spotted celebrating Italy goal at Euros semi-finals
Sport 2 months ago

Ireland reacts as lad in Kerry jersey spotted celebrating Italy goal at Euros semi-finals

By: Rachael O'Connor

WATCH: 'It's f***ing huge!' Enormous basking shark flabbergasts kayakers in County Kerry
Entertainment 5 months ago

WATCH: 'It's f***ing huge!' Enormous basking shark flabbergasts kayakers in County Kerry

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

'Derry Girls' star shares photograph of secret scripts as series 3 begins filming
Entertainment 17 hours ago

'Derry Girls' star shares photograph of secret scripts as series 3 begins filming

By: Rachael O'Connor

Musical icon Van Morrison to play two intimate gigs in London next month
Entertainment 19 hours ago

Musical icon Van Morrison to play two intimate gigs in London next month

By: Irish Post

Michael Collins' walking stick sells for £52,000
News 20 hours ago

Michael Collins' walking stick sells for £52,000

By: Rachael O'Connor

Venomous False Widow spiders set to invade Irish homes, National Poisons Centre warns
News 23 hours ago

Venomous False Widow spiders set to invade Irish homes, National Poisons Centre warns

By: Rachael O'Connor

Ireland to donate over 330,000 Covid-19 vaccines to Uganda
News 1 day ago

Ireland to donate over 330,000 Covid-19 vaccines to Uganda

By: Rachael O'Connor