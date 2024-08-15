Doomscrolling — are we all doomed?

Kerry singer and musician Kate Dineen released the single Doomscrolling in January, a track highlighting the impact of social media on relationships, inspired by her personal experiences

DOOMSCROLLING has become an epidemic of its own. According to the dictionary, ‘doomscrolling’ is “to spend excessive time online scrolling through news or other content that makes one feel sad, anxious, or angry.” These feelings can manifest and become a source of comfort, eventually leading to a pretty serious addiction.

From a scientific standpoint, this addiction relies on the release of various hormones including dopamine, serotonin, and endorphins. These hormones are the same hormones associated with alcohol, drug, and gambling addictions. Each hormone is the consequence of the user viewing something either unsettling or pleasing. For example, dopamine, commonly known as the “feel-good” hormone, is released when you view something satisfying on social media. In contrast, when you view something disturbing, endorphins are released to relieve the stress you encountered.

While you cannot overdose on scrolling like you can a drug, it can still take over and control your life.

Think about that for a moment. When you woke up this morning, you probably turned off the alarm you set on your phone last night. While you had your phone in your hand you likely checked your messages, which then prompted you to check your socials. Next thing you know, 45 minutes have passed by and you are going to be late for work or school or wherever you are supposed to be. Throughout your day, you may catch yourself checking your phone and not being able to recall why. You may even get frustrated with yourself and attempt to put your phone further away from your current task. However, you will inevitably find yourself with your phone in hand moments later, whether you consciously intended to or not.

Another study, published in Jama Pediatrics, found that excessive time spent on social media may cause “adolescents’ brains to become more sensitive when anticipating social rewards and punishments.” Furthermore, Vivek Murthy, the U.S. surgeon general, reported, “that adolescents who spent more than 3 hours per day on social media faced double the risk of experiencing poor mental health outcomes including symptoms of depression and anxiety.” The mental health effects have become so concerning that Murthy has called upon Congress to issue a black box warning on social media platforms.

Social media has a way of getting into our heads which has destroyed our ability to communicate openly and authentically. The influence of others online has seriously made it challenging to think for ourselves or even to think at all.

Doomscrolling has become a mindless activity that people use to escape their thoughts. It has wired its victims to avoid fixing their problems and instead wallow in the misery.

Kate Dineen, a singer-songwriter from Dublin, Ireland, describes this seemingly “endless misery” in her newest single “doomscrolling.” Her lyrics encapsulate the reality of doomscrolling by describing the negative effects it has on personal relationships. She describes the mental isolation that is put between two people despite the fact that they are physically close to one another.

Kate Dineen - Doomscrolling

In contrast, Dineen also captures the comfort that comes from doomscrolling. In one verse she writes, “The people with their opinions, they make me feel less alone.” Speaking from personal experience, Kate explains, “I spent a few months being completely consumed by news on climate change, and was being targeted on Twitter with more and more bad news until I fell into a spiral of despair. The only thing that would calm me down was more doomscrolling.”

Dineen also emphasises the influence that social media can have on a person’s ability to make decisions. She expresses in the final line, “and a girl there who has a podcast says, I’d be better off alone…Would I be better off alone?” While its impact has yet to take full effect, Kate Dineen will not let doomscrolling destroy her creative abilities. Instead, she uses it as an opportunity to relate to her fans and perhaps advocate for an end to chronic scrolling. It is certain that social media has brought both good and bad to the ever-evolving world. It allows us to communicate with our friends across oceans and to create art we never imagined possible. It also allows us to deceive one another and produce false realities that are harmful to society.

So, are we doomed? While governments attempt to protect young minds from the harms of social media through legislation, it is ultimately up to every individual to be aware of this crisis. It is important to keep yourself grounded and avoid getting caught up in the often fabricated world of social media. There are so many ways to do this and you never know what new passions you might discover. Try taking a walk in nature — or perhaps listening to a new song.

Kate Dineen - biog

Kate Dineen grew up in Kerry, a small rural village overlooking Tralee Bay on the south-western coast of Ireland and now she resides in Dublin. Her musical journey started when she was about 5 years old, learning the traditional tin-whistle in primary school. Soon after, Kate began taking piano lessons and at age 14 Kate gave up piano for guitar and started learning her favourite songs, which she cites as a freeing experience. Then, at 16, as a shy teenager, she decided to challenge herself and sign up for vocal lessons and amazingly won a vocal contest within the first year of taking lessons. Kate Dineen signed with Winding Way Records in 2022.

Upcoming gigs:

Sunday, August 25, 2024: The Grand Social, Dublin 1

Tuesday, September 24: The Bedford, Balham, London

thebedford.com/

Also on the bill is Elias Tyson, Naomi Dawes and Edy forey

Admission is free, but booking is essential

Wednesday, September 25, The Dublin Castle, Camden Town, London

For more details:

windingwayrecords.com

www.katedineenmusic.com/