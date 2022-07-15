Michael Flatley's spy film set for Irish release in September - four years after world premiere

THE DIRECTORIAL and acting debut of Michael Flatley is finally getting a release date - four years after its world premiere.

Blackbird (which Flatley stars in, directed and financed) will be released in Ireland on 2 September, almost exactly four years after it premiere at London's Raindance Film Festival on 28 September 2018.

The film follows the Lord of the Dance star as a James Bond-esque secret agent who abruptly retires from the service and seeks solace as the owner of a glamorous nightclub in the Caribbean.

Nicole Evans plays the 'old flame' in the story, with Patrick Bergin, Eric Roberts and Rachel Roberts co-starring.

At the time of the premiere of the film in 2018, it had picked up some comments relating to a poster that depicted three younger tiki-clad and uncredited women alongside three older male and credited cast members.

In an interview withThe Hollywood Reporter ahead of its first screening, Flatley said he’d had nothing to do with the poster, and also hit back at any question that the film was a vanity project, claiming that he’d had “several offers” from international distributors.

After the film's premiere, it seemed to disappear with no updates or releases window provided about it until now.

Adding to the curiosity, Blackbird was made the opening night film of the inaugural Monaco Streaming Film Festival in July 2021, where Flatley won the best actor award and seemed to claim that some “extra filming” had taken place since its 2018 premiere.

Now Irish viewers are set to be able to feast their eyes on the film as Wildcard Distribution confirmed Blackbird would be releasing in cinemas on 2 September.

A trailer for the film has also been releases, which opens with a funeral scene, shows violence on the streets of London and features the man himself in several tuxedos.

Watch the trailer below: