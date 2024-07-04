Nathan Carter, Philomena Begley and Brendan Shine sign up for new Country music festival

A NEW Country music festival will take place in Ireland next month which will be family friendly and alcohol-free.

The two-day event in Dublin will feature the likes of Nathan Carter, Philomena Begley and Brendan Shine on the line-up.

Announcing the event, which runs from August 31 to September 1 in Smithfield Square, Lord Mayor of Dublin, James Geoghegan said: “Country music has become so popular in this country over the last few years, so I’m delighted to invite everyone down to Smithfield Square to sample it Dublin-style.”

Claudia Buckley, Declan Nerney, Jimmy Buckley and Cliona Hagan are also on the line-up for the Ceol Country festival, which kicks off at 12noon each day.

As well as music there will be facepainting, art and crafts workshops and dance lessons on offer throughout the weekend – which is free for children aged under 3 and costs €4 a ticket for everyone else.

“Grab your Stetson and your cowboy boots and line dance your way down, yeehaw,” Mayor Geoghegan said.

Tickets for ‘Dublin City Council Ceol Country’ are priced at €4 per person per day and will go on sale at 9am tomorrow (July 5).

Click here for bookings and further details.