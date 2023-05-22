Ten minutes with The Remedy Club

The Remedy Club's third album Back To You is launched this week on May 26. Recorded in the Orphan Studios in Wexford, KJ McEvoy and Aileen Mythen are joined by Aongus Ralston on bass from The Waterboys, and Michael Buckley and Ronan Dooney on brass from the Van Morrison band. Their music takes the road out of Wexford and heads towards Memphis and New Orleans

KJ McEvoy answers our questions

What are you up to?

Right now in this very moment I am writing out chord charts for a rehearsal for our upcoming album launch for the musicians. We’re gearing up for the release of our third album Back To You and confirming tour dates for our Irish and English tours in the summer and September 2023. We have just confirmed a gig London on September 12, playing The Sound Lounge.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Nick Cave’s Push The Sky Away. Cave uses the imagery of the sky falling in upon you as an analogy for when life gets really difficult. I love the idea of pushing the sky away. Coupled with the plaintive organ playing of Warren Ellis and the simple stark arrangement this song never fails to cut right through directly to the soul.

Which musician has most influenced you?

Let’s imagine for a moment we could distil three musicians into one as The Holy Trinity: Bob Dylan, Keith Richards and Billy Gibbons.

Easy one this time: what is the greatest American country song?

It has to be Sunday Morning Coming Down by Kris Kristofferson.

Who would be in your ideal band?

Levon Helm on drums, Muddy Waters on vocals, John Paul Jones on bass and I will fight off Keith Richards for the position of lead guitar player. As incongruous as it may seem alongside the aforementioned I’m going to go for Jimmy Smith on Hammond organ with guest appearance by Myles Davis on trumpet and our own Dave Murphy aka ‘Steely Dave’ on pedal steel from Cork.

Why are you called The Remedy Club?

Aileen came up with it out of the blue one day and I immediately loved it. It seemed to encapsulate everything we’re about down to its essence; as in music being a remedy for all that ails the soul and the club being the idea that although it is essentially the two of us the real magic happens when an audience enters the room. We also love collaborations with other musicians and producers so it’s very much a club.

How did you get started in music?

My older sister, Marion turned me on to the guitar when I was 12 years old and two years later I had somewhat of an epiphany when I saw two guys playing acoustic guitars, trading licks back and forth. At that point something magical was unlocked in me as I had never seen anybody do that live before. Suddenly the music that I had absorbed as a younger kid —T Rex, Slade and Status Quo — all made sense to me. It was there and then I knew I was going to be a guitarist.

What are your roots?

I’m from the northside of Dublin. However, our family always seemed to have had some connection to Wexford with long lost relatives and visits to mysterious cousins along the way. Aileen comes from Ferns.

Have you ever lived outside Ireland?

I lived in New York city for eight years, one year in two different neighbourhoods in Brooklyn and the other seven on the lower east side in Manhattan right in the thick of things.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Tara Hill in Wexford

What would be your motto?

Love is all you need.

Who will act you when they make a film of your life?

Daniel Day Lewis

Have you a favourite line from a song?

Many. But I’ll go for: “I use to care but things have changed” – Bob Dylan.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

I’m not sure if I would describe a guitar as an inanimate object but if so my customised designed Thompson telecaster. Other than that I don’t attach a huge amount of value to inanimate objects.

What’s the best thing about where you live?

The people are really friendly and most things are within walking distance.

. . . . and the worst?

It’s not anywhere near Nashville and doesn’t have many original music venues to speak of.

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

Don’t give up!

What gives you the greatest laugh?

Apart from wife and my daughter anything by Sharon Horgan and Diane Morgan.

Who is the greatest love of your life?

My wife, Aileen Mythen.