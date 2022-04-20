Netflix releases first look of Cartoon Saloon's next Irish film
MY FATHER'S DRAGON - From five-time Academy Award®-nominated animation studio Cartoon Saloon (The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, Wolfwalkers) and Academy Award®-nominated director Nora Twomey (The Breadwinner), comes an exquisite film inspired by the Newbery-honored children’s book from author Ruth Stiles Gannett. Struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother, Elmer (Jacob Tremblay) runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon called Boris (Gaten Matarazzo) who waits to be rescued. Elmer's adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime. Cr: Netflix © 2022

NETFLIX HAS released the first look for its upcoming Irish animated film My Father's Dragon.

Based off the Newbury-winning children's book of the same name by Ruth Stiles Gannett, the film follows a boy named Elmer struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother.

Elmer runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon who waits to be rescued, with his adventures introducing him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime.

The film stars Jacob Tremblay, Gaten Matarazzo, Golshifteh Farahani, Dianne Wiest, Rita Moreno and Chris O’Dowd, among others.

Tremblay will play Elmer while Matarazzo voices the dragon, with the first looked released by Netflix depicting the two characters.

The film is produced by Mockingbird Pictures and Cartoon Saloon, of The Secret of Kells, Song Of The Sea, The Breadwinner and Wolfwalkers fame.

Based in Kilkenny, the studio has been nominated four times for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars.

Nora Twomey (The Breadwinner) will direct from a screenplay by Oscar-nominated Meg LeFauve (Inside Out). LeFauve co-wrote the screen story with John Morgan.

“Our actors, animators and artists at Cartoon Saloon have worked together to craft this film, inspired by Ruth Stiles Gannett’s amazing book,” said Twomey.

“We were drawn together by a desire to tell a very special tale of friendship, adventure, and true bravery. I fell in love with storytelling as a child and Netflix excels at celebrating all kinds of stories, through different styles and distinct voices. This has given me the opportunity to look through a beautiful lens and I am excited to share what I see with our audience around the world.”

