Man in his 80s dies in Co. Antrim collision

A MAN in his 80s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co. Antrim.

The incident, involving a red Ford Kuga Titanium car, occurred in the Carnbore Road area of Bushmills on Saturday afternoon.

"Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, attended the scene," said Chief Inspector Simpson of the PSNI.

"The driver, a male in his eighties, was taken to hospital, where he sadly passed away a short time afterwards.

"The Carnbore Road was closed for a time at the junction with Haw Road but has since reopened."

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have footage that could assist with the investigation, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101.