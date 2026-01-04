Man in his 80s dies in Co. Antrim collision
News

Man in his 80s dies in Co. Antrim collision

A MAN in his 80s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co. Antrim.

The incident, involving a red Ford Kuga Titanium car, occurred in the Carnbore Road area of Bushmills on Saturday afternoon.

"Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, attended the scene," said Chief Inspector Simpson of the PSNI.

"The driver, a male in his eighties, was taken to hospital, where he sadly passed away a short time afterwards.

"The Carnbore Road was closed for a time at the junction with Haw Road but has since reopened."

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have footage that could assist with the investigation, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101.

See More: Antrim

Related
News 1 week ago

Man dies following St Stephen's Day house fire in Co. Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 weeks ago

Elderly woman dies in Co. Antrim house fire

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 month ago

Masked men hold ‘terrified’ staff at gunpoint during attempted ATM robbery

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 1 day ago

Sir Patrick Duffy, Britain’s oldest living former MP, passes away at the age of 105

By: Irish Post

News 2 days ago

Anniversary appeal for information on man who disappeared 20 years ago today

By: Fiona Audley

Business 3 days ago

New director joins the board of Irish Film and TV UK

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 days ago

NI Secretary pledges to ‘work closely’ with Irish Government to implement Troubles commitments

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 days ago

Ireland’s EU presidency will be a ‘whole of country effort’

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 days ago

Call for NI Executive to make ‘doing their job’ their New Year’s resolution

By: Fiona Audley