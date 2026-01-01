Anniversary appeal for information on man who disappeared 20 years ago today

POLICE have issued an anniversary appeal over a man who went missing 20 years ago today.

Martin Kelly was last seen on New Year’s Day in 2006 in Belfast, where he had watched a football match at a bar with friends.

He hasn’t been seen since.

The Co. Down native, who hailed from Holywood, was 21 years old at the time.

“The disappearance of Martin has had a profound impact on his family,” the PSNI’s Detective Inspector Stephen Harvey said today.

“Martin, who worked as a plumber and a part-time bar man in the Priory Inn at Holywood, worked on New Year’s Eve 2005 and then went on to two house parties with friends,” he explained.

“On New Year’s Day, he and his friends went to Pat’s Bar in Garmoyle Street to watch a football match.

“The friends left and Martin remained in the bar talking to other customers. He left at about 7.10pm and hasn't been seen since.”

Mr Kelly, who is about 6ft 1in tall and of slim build with short dark hair, was wearing a black ‘Guinness’ T-shirt and blue jeans when he was last seen.

“Police investigating Martin's disappearance carried out searches on land and on the water and deployed the diving team and air support team in these searches,” Det Insp Harvey said.

“We have also undertaken extensive enquiries but despite conducting a wide range of interviews and reviewing all available CCTV relating to the incident, Martin has not been located.”

He added: “We remain committed and determined to discovering what happened to Martin and detectives will continue to follow up all new lines of enquiry and any new information.

"We would urge anyone who may have knowledge of Martin’s disappearance to contact the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

“Information can be given to detectives by calling 101, the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or Missing People on 116 000.”