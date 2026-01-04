Man dies after car collides with tree in Co. Kerry
A MAN has died after the car he was driving collided with a tree in Co. Kerry.

The incident occurred on the L3013 at Knockdooragh, Headford at around 11.20pm on Saturday.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone who may have information on the collision to contact them.

"The collision involved a single vehicle that collided with a tree and occurred at approximately 11.20pm," read a statement from An Garda Síochána.

"The driver of the car, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"The road is currently closed for examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

"Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them."

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 11pm and 11.30pm on Saturday are asked to make the footage available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

