Man dies following three-vehicle collision in Co. Longford

A MAN has died following a three-vehicle collision in Co. Longford.

A second man has been taken to hospital following the incident, which occurred on the N4 at Edgeworthstown at around 7pm on Saturday.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information on the collision to contact them.

"The collision involved two cars and a van and occurred on the Longford Town side of the N4 after the Edgeworthstown Roundabout at approximately 7pm," read a garda statement.

"The driver of one of the cars, a man aged in his 30s, has been pronounced deceased.

"Another man, aged in his 30s, has been taken to hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be serious but non-life-threatening.

"No other injuries have been reported at this time.

"The road is currently closed for examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

"Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them."

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 6.30pm and 7.15pm on Saturday are asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Granard Garda Station on 043 6687 660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.