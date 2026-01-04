Man passes away following New Year's Day assault in Co. Roscommon

A MAN who was assaulted in Co. Roscommon in the early hours of New Year’s Day has passed away.

The incident occurred at around 1am on Thursday on Barrack Street in Ballaghaderreen.

The injured man, aged in his 30s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin in a critical condition but gardaí have now confirmed he has died.

A man in his 40s, who was arrested in connection with the incident, has since been charged and is due to appear at Roscommon District Court today.

Gardaí have said they are continuing to investigate the incident.