Man passes away following New Year's Day assault in Co. Roscommon
News

Man passes away following New Year's Day assault in Co. Roscommon

File photo (Image: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

A MAN who was assaulted in Co. Roscommon in the early hours of New Year’s Day has passed away.

The incident occurred at around 1am on Thursday on Barrack Street in Ballaghaderreen.

The injured man, aged in his 30s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin in a critical condition but gardaí have now confirmed he has died.

A man in his 40s, who was arrested in connection with the incident, has since been charged and is due to appear at Roscommon District Court today.

Gardaí have said they are continuing to investigate the incident.

See More: Roscommon

Related
News 11 months ago

Appeal for witnesses after pedestrian killed in Roscommon collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 year ago

Gardaí issue appeal after woman’s body found in field in Roscommon

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 year ago

Appeal for witnesses after man dies following collision between car and jeep

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
Business 2 days ago

New director joins the board of Irish Film and TV UK

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Ireland’s EU presidency will be a ‘whole of country effort’

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 days ago

Call for NI Executive to make ‘doing their job’ their New Year’s resolution

By: Fiona Audley

Life & Style 3 days ago

IN PICTURES: Revellers ring in the new year in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 days ago

Northern Ireland’s chief nursing officer ‘delighted’ to be recognised in New Year Honours list

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 days ago

UN chief slams Israel's 'unlawful' plan to prevent 37 aid agencies from operating in Gaza

By: Gerard Donaghy