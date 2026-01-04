Concern grows for man missing from Co. Tipperary since New Year's Day
News

Concern grows for man missing from Co. Tipperary since New Year's Day

Ciaran Moorehouse (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of man reported missing from his home in Cashel, Co. Tipperary since New Year's Day.

Ciaran Moorehouse, 27, was last seen in Clonmel Town at approximately 7am on January 1.

He is described as being approximately 5' 10" in height and of a slim build.

Mr Moorehouse has black hair and brown eyes and when last seen was wearing an orange illuminous jacket.

"Gardaí and Ciaran's family are concerned for his welfare," read a statement from An Garda Síochána this morning.

Anyone with information on Mr Moorehouse's whereabouts is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

See More: Tipperary

Related
News 1 week ago

Gardaí 'investigating all the circumstances' following discovery of woman's body in Co. Tipperary

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 week ago

Images released of teenage girls missing from Co. Tipperary

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 weeks ago

Three dead following two separate collisions in Co. Tipperary

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
News 2 days ago

Call for NI Executive to make ‘doing their job’ their New Year’s resolution

By: Fiona Audley

Life & Style 2 days ago

IN PICTURES: Revellers ring in the new year in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 days ago

Northern Ireland’s chief nursing officer ‘delighted’ to be recognised in New Year Honours list

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 days ago

UN chief slams Israel's 'unlawful' plan to prevent 37 aid agencies from operating in Gaza

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 3 days ago

Five injured, including three teenagers, following suspected arson attack on Dublin residence

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 3 days ago

Arrest after drugs and cash seized in Co. Carlow

By: Gerard Donaghy