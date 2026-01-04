Concern grows for man missing from Co. Tipperary since New Year's Day

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of man reported missing from his home in Cashel, Co. Tipperary since New Year's Day.

Ciaran Moorehouse, 27, was last seen in Clonmel Town at approximately 7am on January 1.

He is described as being approximately 5' 10" in height and of a slim build.

Mr Moorehouse has black hair and brown eyes and when last seen was wearing an orange illuminous jacket.

"Gardaí and Ciaran's family are concerned for his welfare," read a statement from An Garda Síochána this morning.

Anyone with information on Mr Moorehouse's whereabouts is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.