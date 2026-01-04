Traffic warden suffers facial fractures after being struck with bag of bottles in Co. Down

A TRAFFIC WARDEN sustained facial fractures and cuts after a man swung a bag of bottles and struck him in the face.

The incident happened in the Main Street area of Newcastle, Co. Down on Saturday afternoon.

Four police officers were also assaulted after they tracked down a man suspected of the initial attack.

Police said they received a report from a member of the public just before 4pm that she had witnessed a traffic attendant being assaulted.

"The traffic attendant, a man aged in his 30s, later reported to officers that a man had bumped into him as he left an off-licence, before becoming verbally abusive," said a police spokesperson.

"In fear for his safety, he switched on his body-worn camera and the man swung a plastic bag of bottles towards him, striking him in the face, before he made off from the scene.

"The traffic attendant sustained a number of facial fractures and a deep laceration.

"With the help of the local community, we were able to quickly identify the suspect.

"A 28-year-old man was located a short time later at licensed premises, at which time he became aggressive, assaulting four officers."

The man has since been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including grievous bodily harm with intent and four counts of assault on police.

He remains in custody at this time.

"It's appalling that a man going about his lawful business should be attacked in this way," added the police spokesperson.

"We know this type of incident can have a negative impact on those who live in the town and will be maintaining our proactive policing presence in the area."