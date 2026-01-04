Investigation after eight cars set on fire in Co. Meath car park
News

Investigation after eight cars set on fire in Co. Meath car park

Eight cars were set on fire in the incident (Image: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

GARDAÍ have launched an investigation after eight cars were set on fire in a car park in Co. Meath.

The incident occurred at the rear of a business premises off Main Street in Duleek shortly before 11pm on Friday.

Investigators say they are treating the matter as an 'incident of criminal damage by fire'.

"At approximately 10.50pm, gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of eight cars on fire at the car park to the rear of a premises," read a garda statement.

"No injuries were reported.

"The scene has been held for a technical examination to be carried out."

Independent Meath councillor Geraldine Keogan said she was 'deeply disturbed' by the events, adding that 'such criminality will not be tolerated'.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Main Street between 10pm and 11.15pm on Friday and who may have video footage is asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

See More: Duleek, Meath

Related
News 2 days ago

Call for NI Executive to make ‘doing their job’ their New Year’s resolution

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 days ago

Northern Ireland’s chief nursing officer ‘delighted’ to be recognised in New Year Honours list

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 days ago

UN chief slams Israel's 'unlawful' plan to prevent 37 aid agencies from operating in Gaza

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
Life & Style 3 days ago

IN PICTURES: Revellers ring in the new year in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 days ago

Five injured, including three teenagers, following suspected arson attack on Dublin residence

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 3 days ago

Arrest after drugs and cash seized in Co. Carlow

By: Gerard Donaghy

Football 3 days ago

Abject Celtic fall to fifth defeat in seven under Nancy as derby game looms

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 4 days ago

Woman airlifted to hospital after sustaining serious injuries in Co. Carlow dog attack

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 4 days ago

Gardaí investigating Co. Offaly house fire murders release images of getaway car

By: Gerard Donaghy