Investigation after eight cars set on fire in Co. Meath car park

GARDAÍ have launched an investigation after eight cars were set on fire in a car park in Co. Meath.

The incident occurred at the rear of a business premises off Main Street in Duleek shortly before 11pm on Friday.

Investigators say they are treating the matter as an 'incident of criminal damage by fire'.

"At approximately 10.50pm, gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of eight cars on fire at the car park to the rear of a premises," read a garda statement.

"No injuries were reported.

"The scene has been held for a technical examination to be carried out."

Independent Meath councillor Geraldine Keogan said she was 'deeply disturbed' by the events, adding that 'such criminality will not be tolerated'.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Main Street between 10pm and 11.15pm on Friday and who may have video footage is asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.