New appeal for information on 1994 disappearance of Imelda Keenan in Co. Waterford

GARDAÍ have issued a renewed appeal for information on Imelda Keenan, who went missing from Co. Waterford 32 years ago.

Ms Keenan, then 22, was last seen in Waterford city on Monday, January 3, 1994 and despite extensive garda investigations in the intervening years, there have been no further confirmed sightings of her.

"The pain of Imelda's disappearance lives strong with the Keenan family and still hurts them to this day, so we are appealing for the public's assistance," said Superintendent Gavin Hegarty.

Disappearance

Ms Keenan, originally from Mountmellick, Co. Laois, had moved to Waterford to study and was living with her boyfriend.

Gardaí say that on the day she vanished, Ms Keenan left her apartment on William Street at 1.30pm and walked down onto Lombard Street.

They believe the last confirmed sighting of Ms Keenan was shortly afterwards about 300m from her home at the corner of the Tower Hotel and Lombard Street, where she was seen crossing the street.

Imelda was reported missing by her brother, Edward, the following day.

"We know that January 3, 1994 was a Bank Holiday Monday, so the GPO was in fact closed," said Superintendent Hegarty.

He added: "Imelda, 22 years old and originally from Mountmellick in Co. Laois, was a resident of Waterford city while pursuing her studies when she disappeared without a trace.

"Imelda was known for her quiet demeanour, her love of music and her strong family ties.

"Despite extensive investigations spanning 32 years, the silence surrounding her fate remains unbroken.

"We continue to urge anyone with information or the ability to assist our investigation to come forward."

'Closure'

Gardaí have created an age-progressed photo of Ms Kennan as to what she might look like now as a woman in her early 50s.

"We are really anxious and really want to bring closure on this case for the Keenan family and find out for them what happened to their sister, Imelda," said Superintendent Hegarty.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Waterford Garda Station on (051) 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.