NFL footballers Irish dancing dance-off in Dublin goes viral

NFL footballers are not usually famed for their jigs and reels.

But the Irish capital obviously brought out the best in this lot during their Dublin tour.

New York Giants' Landon Collins, Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl-winning British running back Jay Ajayi, Seattle Seahawks' Earl Thomas, Baltimore Ravens Irish-Dancing running back Alex Collins and NFL co-ordinator Rob Ryan took part in last night's NFL UK Live show.

The pro sports stars took on dancers from the Liffey Trust Dance Studios on stage at the Convention Centre.

Watch their footwork below and judge for yourself who did it best...

It wasn't an Irish dancing first for American footballer Alex Collins, a running back with the Baltimore Ravens.

The 210lb star has been quickstepping since 2011, when he was taught by the daughter of his high school football teacher.

“It is all about rhythm and timing in Irish dance, and so it is for the running back as well,” Collins said previously.

“Here I am always on my toes, and I really love it because it builds my lower body muscles and my calf muscles.

“I am more explosive on the field. As a running back you want to have that lower body strength and that footwork, and this is perfect place to get it.”

The National Football League stars are currently visiting Ireland and Northern Ireland, with a second show in Belfast on Monday night, also hosted by Sky Sports’ Neil Reynolds.