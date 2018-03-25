NFL footballers Irish dancing dance-off in Dublin goes viral
Entertainment

NFL footballers Irish dancing dance-off in Dublin goes viral

NFL footballers are not usually famed for their jigs and reels.

But the Irish capital obviously brought out the best in this lot during their Dublin tour.

New York Giants' Landon Collins, Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl-winning British running back Jay Ajayi, Seattle Seahawks' Earl Thomas, Baltimore Ravens Irish-Dancing running back Alex Collins and NFL co-ordinator Rob Ryan took part in last night's NFL UK Live show.

The pro sports stars took on dancers from the Liffey Trust Dance Studios on stage at the Convention Centre.

Watch their footwork below and judge for yourself who did it best...

Advertisement

It wasn't an Irish dancing first for American footballer Alex Collins, a running back with the Baltimore Ravens.

The 210lb star has been quickstepping since 2011, when he was taught by the daughter of his high school football teacher.

“It is all about rhythm and timing in Irish dance, and so it is for the running back as well,” Collins said previously.

“Here I am always on my toes, and I really love it because it builds my lower body muscles and my calf muscles.

“I am more explosive on the field. As a running back you want to have that lower body strength and that footwork, and this is perfect place to get it.”

Advertisement

 

The National Football League stars are currently visiting Ireland and Northern Ireland, with a second show in Belfast on Monday night, also hosted by Sky Sports’ Neil Reynolds.

See More: Alex Collins, Dublin, Irish Dancing, NFL

Related

19 of the greatest Irish words and phrases ever created
Entertainment 3 days ago

19 of the greatest Irish words and phrases ever created

By: Jack Beresford

Revealed: The favourites to replace troubled host Ant McPartlin on Saturday Night Takeaway
Entertainment 3 days ago

Revealed: The favourites to replace troubled host Ant McPartlin on Saturday Night Takeaway

By: Aidan Lonergan

The footballer, the actress and the media - what happened between George Best and Sinead Cusack?
Entertainment 3 days ago

The footballer, the actress and the media - what happened between George Best and Sinead Cusack?

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Girl seriously injured after car deliberately drives into group of children
News 54 minutes from now

Girl seriously injured after car deliberately drives into group of children

By: Irish Post

Donald Trump to visit Northern Ireland as 'Brexit troubleshooter' - report
News 5 hours ago

Donald Trump to visit Northern Ireland as 'Brexit troubleshooter' - report

By: Irish Post

One Irish player has won themselves more than €5 million
Life & Style 20 hours ago

One Irish player has won themselves more than €5 million

By: Rebecca Keane

Biker hospitalised following collision
News 21 hours ago

Biker hospitalised following collision

By: Rebecca Keane

Petrol bomb used on county hall in Northern Ireland
News 22 hours ago

Petrol bomb used on county hall in Northern Ireland

By: Rebecca Keane