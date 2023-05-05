RTÉ presenter Caitríona Perry ‘delighted’ to take up new role with BBC in US
Caitríona Perry leaves her role at RTÉ later this month

IRISH presenter Caitríona Perry will leave her position at RTÉ to take on a new role with the BBC.

The Six One News co-presenter, who has been with the Irish broadcaster for 16 years, will depart the role at the end of this month.

She will take up the position of chief presenter on BBC News in the US, joining recently appointed chief presenter Sumi Somaskanda to anchor out of Washington DC.

"I’m delighted to be joining the BBC at this time of its expansion in the US,” Perry said.

“There is no other news organisation globally which has the same ability and resources to bring the most important news to so many people with impartiality, urgency, accuracy and style.”

She added: “I look forward to continuing my career in public service journalism at the forefront of reporting all the biggest stories around the world."

Paul Royall, Executive News Editor for the BBC News channel, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Caitríona to BBC News.

“She brings authority, expertise and warmth to the new channel, and completes a compelling on-air team.”

