Sarah Jessica Parker offers to help out in busy Dublin restaurant

Hollywood star Sarah Jessica Parker recently brightened the day of an owner of a restaurant in Dublin when she called in for dinner wither her family, and even offered to help our when the kitchen got busy.

She had popped in to Soup 2 in Dublin with her husband Matthew Broderick and children James (19) and twins Marion and Tabitha (12).

Owner Conor Hughes explained to Hello! Magazine that Sarah was "one of the nicest customers " he had had in a while.

"She noticed we were super busy, asked if I was short-staffed, and jokingly offered to help in the kitchen, as I was cooking and running food! She seemed to know a lot about our business, and clearly had done her due diligence."

The family had fried chicken starter and ramen for their main course, and Hughes noted that James "seems like a real foodie."

Conor shared that the Parker-Broderick clan also enjoyed: "Cauli wings and salmon sashimi to share. I sent an extra plate of sashimi as they seemed to love the first one this gesture was met with amazed delight. They really appreciated it. Especially the kids."

Conor's special efforts didn't go to waste as he explained that the 57-year-old gave him a hug before heading back to her hotel with her family.

The Parker-Broderick family are no strangers to Ireland, as they own a holiday home in Donegal.