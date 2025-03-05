Check out Pierce Brosnan in trailer for new Guy Ritchie crime series, MobLand
News

Check out Pierce Brosnan in trailer for new Guy Ritchie crime series, MobLand

Pierce Brosnan pictured in London last month (Image: Dave Benett / Getty Images for dunhill)

IRISH actor Pierce Brosnan is set to hit screens later this month in Guy Ritchie's new crime series, MobLand.

The show stars the Co. Louth native as Conrad Harrigan, the head of an Irish organised crime family based in London, fighting for power within a global crime syndicate.

"The name's Conrad Harrigan, family man," broods Brosnan in the trailer, "and if you cross my family, well, you'd better pray."

You can check out the former Bond actor in the trailer for the new series below.

Acclaimed actress Helen Mirren stars as Maeve Harrigan, Brosnan's wife and the family matriarch.

Meanwhile Peaky Blinders actors Tom Hardy plays Harry Da Souza, a fixer for the Harrigans.

The family are at war with another London crime family, the Stevensons, in a 'kill-or-be-killed battle that threatens to topple empires and ruin lives'.

"As kingdom goes up against kingdom, lines will be crossed — and the only saving grace is a bet-your-life guarantee: family above everything," adds the show's synopsis.

The series, which was originally conceived as a spin-off of hit US series Ray Donovan, also stars Irish actress Lisa Dwan and second-generation Irish actor Paddy Considine.

The 10-episode show will premiere in the US, Canada, Britain and Australia on Paramount Plus on March 30.

See More: Lisa Dwan, MobLand, Paddy Considine, Pierce Brosnan

