Shortlist for RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year announced

THE SHORTLIST for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Album of the Year 2022 has been revealed.

Ten albums were announced on RTÉ 2FM's Tracy Clifford Show as being in the running for album of the year, in association with IMRO & IRMA.

Three new categories for this year have also been announced, including Irish Artist of the Year, Irish Breakthrough Artist and Classic Irish Album.

Public voting for the Irish song of the year will open at the end of this week.

The ten albums in the running for album of the year are:

Anna Mieke – Theatre (Anna Mieke under license to Nettwerk Music Group) Aoife Nessa Frances – Protector (Partisan Records) CMAT - If My Wife Knew I'd Be Dead (CMATBABY) Dermot Kennedy - Sonder (Island) Fontaines D.C. - Skinty Fia (Partisan Records) Just Mustard - Heart Under (Partisan Records) Pillow Queens - Leave the Light On (Royal Mountain Records) Socha Richardson - Smiling Like An Idiot (Faction Records) The Mary Wallopers - The Mary Wallopers (The Mary Wallopers) Thumper - Delusions of Grandeur (Eva Magical Musical Sounds)

Commenting, Adam Fogarty, Head of Music, RTÉ 2FM, said:

"It’s been another year of quality music from Irish artists which we’re looking forward to celebrating on 2FM. The new prizes, particularly Irish Artist of the Year and Irish Breakthrough Artist, along with Irish Song of the Year will ensure that we get to put an even bigger spotlight on incredible Irish artists and recognise their achievements over the last twelve months."

The Irish Album of the Year award is chosen from a shortlist of ten albums by a panel of eleven Irish music media professionals and industry experts. The list of judges can be found here.

The winning AOTY act will receive €10,000, a prize fund which has been provided by The Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and The Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA). All shortlisted acts will also receive a specially commissioned award.

The winner will be announced live from Vicar Street on 2FM in a special show 7-11pm on Thursday 9 March.