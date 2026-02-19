King Charles says 'law must take its course' after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly arrested

BRITAIN'S King Charles has said 'the law must take its course' after his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was reportedly arrested.

Thames Valley Police have refused to name the person they have detained this morning on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

However, King Charles has released a statement saying he has 'learned with the deepest concern' the news of his younger brother.

The former Duke of York was stripped of his royal titles and honours last year over his friendship with the late disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

It has been alleged that more recent releases from the Epstein files suggest Mr Mountbatten-Windsor may have shared confidential information about his work as trade envoy with Epstein.

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has always denied any wrongdoing, while being named in the Epstein files is not an indication of misconduct.

'Full, fair and proper process'

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, the King said the authorities have his 'full and wholehearted support'.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," read the statement.

"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.

"In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.

"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.

"As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter.

"Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all."

Mr Montbatten-Windsor recently moved out of his home at Royal Lodge in Windsor, Berkshire and is currently living at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Investigation

Thames Valley Police said this morning that it had arrested a man in his 60s from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The arrested man remains in police custody while searches are being carried out at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

"Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office," said Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright.

"It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

"We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time."