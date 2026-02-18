'A good friend to Ireland': Irish political figures pay tribute to late Rev. Jesse Jackson
'A good friend to Ireland': Irish political figures pay tribute to late Rev. Jesse Jackson

Reverend Jesse Jackson has passed away at the age of 84 (Image: Mark Stedman / RollingNews.ie)

TRIBUTES have been paid to the late civil rights campaigner the Reverend Jesse Jackson, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 84.

A protégé of Martin Luther King Jr, Rev. Jackson founded the Rainbow / PUSH coalition that campaigns for social justice in the US.

He twice launched campaigns for the Democratic nomination for president, finishing runner-up to Michael Dukakis in 1988 and later served as the shadow senator for the District of Columbia.

In a tribute, former US President Barack Obama said Rev. Jackson's presidential campaigns 'laid the foundation for my own campaign to the highest office of the land'.

'Fearless and inspirational'

Rev. Jackson made several visits to Ireland over the years following the Good Friday Agreement, including to Dublin, Belfast and Derry.

Former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams described him as 'a good friend to Ireland'.

"I had the great honour and privilege of meeting Jesse Jackson many times in the USA and here in Ireland," he said.

"He was a fearless and inspirational civil rights leader and a tireless advocate for equality and justice in the USA and elsewhere, including Ireland.

"Jesse Jackson was a remarkable and compassionate human being who believed in the essential goodness of people.

Rev. Jackson and his son Yousef with then Taoiseach Bertie Ahern during a 2004 visit to Ireland (Image: RollingNews.ie)

"In Irish there is a saying: 'Is ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine' which translates as: 'We all live in each other's shadow.'

"Few people understood this better than Jesse Jackson. It was a fundamental part of who he was.

"Rev. Jackson also understood the significant influence that the Civil Rights Movement in the USA had on the Civil Rights Movement in the North in the 1960s.

"He was a staunch supporter of the Irish peace process and a defender of the Good Friday Agreement.

"In 2017 he visited Derry where he opened the newly rebuilt Museum of Free Derry along with Martin McGuinness's wife Bernie and son Fiachra. He later visited Martin's graveside."

Mr Adams added: "Jesse Jackson was a good friend to Ireland, an inspiring leader and he will be missed. Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam dílis."

Rev. Jackson pictured in Dublin in 2014 with then Taoiseach Enda Kenny (Image: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie)

Party colleague Maolíosa McHugh, Sinn Féin MLA for West Tyrone, said he was 'truly saddened' to learn of Rev. Jackson's death.

"I had the pleasure of hosting his visit to Derry when I was Mayor in 2017," he added.

"He visited and laid a wreath on the grave of Martin McGuinness. In his speech, he spoke of the North: 'There is a healing process but there is hope emerging. It is important not to look backwards with fear but forwards with hope.'"

'Giant of the civil rights movement'

The SDLP's Colum Eastwood, MP for Foyle, said that when the Rev. Jackson came to Derry, he talked about 'power in the great linkage of struggles to overcome oppression'.

"His commitment to justice and equality was inspiring for people in Ireland and across the world," added Mr Eastwood.

Lilian Barr, the SDLP's councillor for Folyeside who became Northern Ireland's first black mayor in 2024, described Rev. Jackson as 'an inspiration'.

"For those of us who are migrants in the North of Ireland and for Irish people walking alongside us there is something powerful to learn from Jesse Jackson's life: progress is slow, justice is never guaranteed, and hope must be protected even when the burden feels heavy," she said.

"But change is possible. Rest in heavenly peace, Jesse. We will continue the fight. We learned from the best and we shall indeed overcome."

Writing on social media, Helen McEntee, Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, said: "Sad to learn of the passing of Rev. Jesse Jackson, a giant of the civil rights movement.

"A pastor, politician, and peacemaker, I offer my condolences to his family, to the many who knew him & many more inspired by him.

"He will be fondly remembered in Ireland & in the U.S."

