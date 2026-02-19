Sinn Féin TD claims she was asked to step down from Drogheda United role following Israel criticism

SINN FÉIN TD Joanna Byrne has claimed she has been urged to step down from her voluntary role of chairperson of Drogheda United following criticism of Israel.

Last week, the Louth TD expressed her disappointment after the FAI said it would play its Nations League fixtures with Israel, which she described as 'an apartheid state who have engaged in ethnic cleansing and genocide'.

On Wednesday, Ms Byrne — who was born and raised in Drogheda — said she was told by the Drogs' Board of Directors that her role as chairperson 'was no longer tenable with an expectation that I would resign'.

Ms Byrne, who has served as chairperson for more than three years, said she intends to stay in her post and has received the backing of stadium sponsors, Sullivan and Lambe.

Drogheda, who are owned by American sports investment firm Trivela Group, has said that any concerns raised by the board with Ms Byrne were over her criticism of UEFA and the FAI.

'Profoundly hurtful'

Last week, Ms Byrne said she 'angry and dismayed' at the FAI's decision to play Israel, despite the organisation voting last year to submit a motion to UEFA to ban Israel from its European club and international competitions.

"It appears that their morals, and principled position, was only on paper — not in actions where it counts," said Ms Byrne, who was speaking in her capacity as Sinn Féin spokesperson on sport.

"Israel should not be in this competition.

"UEFA should have expelled them as soon as Israel went into Gaza on a genocidal, ethnic cleansing mission that has seen tens of thousands of innocents murdered, including hundreds of sports men and women."

Yesterday, Ms Byrne said she was informed on Monday by the Drogheda board that her position with the club was untenable.

"This unwarranted action was taken after my public statement last week that Ireland should not play Israel in the Nations League while a genocide against the Palestinian people continues," she said.

"It is profoundly hurtful that expressing a moral view — one shared by the majority of Irish football fans — has led to this approach despite me never referencing the club at any stage whilst doing so.

"I stand over those comments. They were made from a deeply-held belief in equality, human rights and the power of sport to take principled positions — as it has done many times in history.

"These fixtures should not go ahead and I believe pressure will grow in the days and weeks ahead against them.

"This position is in line with Drogheda Utd delegates' vote at the FAI General Assembly in November in supporting a motion for UEFA to ban Israel from its European Club and International Competitions."

'Development troubles us deeply'

Last night, Ms Byrne was backed in her stance by stone specialists Sullivan and Lambe, who sponsor the club's stadium. Sullivan and Lambe Park.

The company said it was 'deeply disappointed' at the approach taken by Trivela Group and 'will be actively reviewing our position as club sponsors of Drogheda United in the coming days'.

"Our connection to Drogheda United is not transactional — it is generational and rooted in community, identity and pride in our town," it added.

"As a business and as lifelong supporters of Drogheda United, this development troubles us deeply.

"Our owners, like every citizen, hold personal political views. However, those views are kept separate from both our business interests and our role within the football community.

"That is a line we believe must always be respected and one that Trivela should follow.

"We do not believe political opinions expressed by a sitting TD, especially one who is a spokesperson for her political party on sport, should become grounds for interference in the governance of a community football club.

"Drogheda United must remain a football club first and foremost — inclusive, community-driven and independent of political pressure."

Club says concerns unrelated to politics

In a statement last night, Drogheda said it had noted Ms Byrne's statement and that no changes have been made to the club's board 'at this time'.

"The concerns expressed to Ms Byrne by her fellow directors are unrelated to anyone's specific political or moral views, and at no point were any such concerns expressed," it added.

"What was expressed was a concern over the open criticism of UEFA and the FAI, regulatory bodies to whom the club is subject, as well as each club official's responsibility to respect the neutrality provisions of the FIFA Code of Ethics and the UEFA Statutes.

"To be clear, the substance of Ms Byrne's views has never been attacked by the Club or Trivela Group.

"Neither the club nor Trivela Group will be making any further comment at this time."

