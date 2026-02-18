Sinn Féin says property prices continuing to 'spiral out of control' as average Dublin house price hits €500,000

SINN FÉIN'S spokesperson on housing has said property prices are continuing to 'spiral out of control' with latest figures showing the average price for a residence in Dublin is now €500,000.

The figures released by the Central Statistics Office for the 12 months to December 2025 showed the national Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) had risen by 7 per cent.

In Dublin, residential property prices saw an increase of 5.6 per cent, while prices outside Dublin were 8.1 per cent higher in December 2025.

"House prices continue to spiral out of control," said Eoin Ó Broin, TD for Dublin Mid-West.

"The latest CSO property price index shows house prices rising by 7 per cent in the year to December. Outside Dublin, the rise is greater at 8 per cent.

"The price of second-hand homes continues to rise faster than new homes."

Prices 25 per cent above property boom peak

Nationally, households paid a median price of €387,000 for a dwelling on the residential property market in the 12 months to December 2025.

The region with the highest median price in the year to December was Dublin, with a median price of €500,000.

Within Dublin, the most expensive region was Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, where the median price was €679,999, while the least expensive regions were Fingal and Dublin City, which both had a median price of €475,000.

Outside of Dublin, the most expensive region over the last 12 months was Wicklow, with a median price of €454,000, while the second-most expensive region was Kildare, which had a median price of €440,000.

The least expensive region over the last 12 months was Donegal, where the median price paid for a dwelling was €195,000.

The report adds that property prices are now 25 per cent above their highest level at the peak of Ireland's property boom in April 2007.

Dublin residential property prices are 10 per cent higher than their February 2007 peak, while prices in the rest of Ireland are 27.7 per cent higher than their May 2007 peak.

'Same failed policies'

Commenting on the figures, O'Broin called for a 'radical change' to prevent the housing crisis from worsening.

"Government housing plan failures are driving house prices ever upward," he said.

"After a full year in office, the latest Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael government is continuing with the same failed policies as their previous government.

"They are not investing in or delivering a sufficient volume of social and affordable homes.

"They are not supporting the SME builder-developer sector to build good quality homes for working people to buy.

"Instead, they are incentivising high-density, high-cost private rental, while providing large developers with ever greater levels of subsidies.

"The consequence is a failure to deliver the right kind of supply, in the right areas, at the right prices.

"Unless there is a radical change of direction, the affordability crisis will continue.

"The CSO figures don't lie. They confirm once again that this government's policies are making the housing crisis worse."

