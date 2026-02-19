Concern grows for man missing from Dublin for more than two weeks
Emmet Naughton (Image: via An garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ have appealed to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of man from Dublin who has not been seen for more than two weeks.

Emmet Naughton, 35, has been reported missing from Cabra, Dublin 7 since Friday, February 13.

However, the last sighting of him was in Cabra at around 3pm on Tuesday, February 3.

Mr Naughton is described as being 5' 9" in height with a slim build, black hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black jacket, black T-shirt and black trousers.

"Gardaí and Emmet's family are concerned for his welfare," added a statement from gardaí.

Anyone with any information on Mr Naughton's whereabouts is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

