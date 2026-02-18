Gardaí appeal for help in finding man missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ are appealing to the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from Dublin.

Romualdas Stulgys, 62, has been missing from Clonee, Dublin 15 since Sunday, February 15.

Mr Stulgys is described as being 6" 1' in height with a medium build and has grey hair.

He was last seen at approximately 7am on Sunday.

"Gardaí and Romualdas' family are concerned for his welfare," read a statement from gardaí.

Anyone with information on Mr Stulgys' whereabouts is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.