Celtic manager and former Ireland boss Martin O'Neill inducted into LMA Hall of Fame

CELTIC manager Martin O'Neill has been inducted into the League Managers Association (LMA) Hall of fame 1,000 Club for managers taking charge of more than 1,000 professional games.

Announcing the news, LMA Committee member and Manchester United legend Alex Ferguson praised O'Neill for his 'hard work, success and longevity'.

The 73-year-old former Ireland manager is currently in charge of Celtic for a second caretaker spell this season having originally taken charge between 2000 and 2005.

"Many congratulations on joining the LMA Hall of Fame 1,000 club, Martin, and on a career that combines hard work, success and longevity," said Ferguson.

"I always enjoyed competing against you and your teams, who undoubtedly gave everything for you and embodied your personality and commitment."

O'Neill is one of just 40 people in the LMA Hall of fame 1,000 Club, which also includes fellow former Ireland boss Mick McCarthy.

Other names on the list of members include Ferguson, Jurgen Klopp and Arsene Wenger as well as current Premier League managers Pep Guardiola, Unai Emery and David Moyes.

Career

The LMA said that when Celtic host Stuttgart in the Europa League on Thursday, O'Neill will join an elite group 'whose dedication, strategic insight and commitment have left an enduring mark on the game'.

After a successful playing career which included a league title and two European Cups with Nottingham Forest, O'Neill first moved into management with Wycombe Wanderers in 1990.

After leading them to two FA Trophies and successive promotions from the Conference to the old Division 2, he had a short spell at Norwich in 1995 before joining fellow second-tier side Leicester City a few months later.

Promotion to the Premier League and two League Cup Final victories drew suitors but it was to Celtic where he would next head in 2000.

After a run of one league title and four domestic cups in the previous 12 seasons, O'Neill led the Hoops to a first treble in 32 years in his debut season.

He won seven trophies during his five years in Glasgow and led Celtic to the 2003 UEFA Cup Final.

After a year out of the game, O'Neill spent four seasons with Aston Villa, who he led to three consecutive sixth-place finishes in the Premier League.

Between spells with Sunderland and Nottingham Forest, he took charge of the Irish national team, leading them to the last 16 of Euro 2016.

Having been out of management since leaving Forest in 2019, he was appointed caretaker of Celtic earlier this season following Brendan Rodgers' departure.

After winning seven and losing one, he stepped aside for new permanent manager Wilfried Nancy but was back in the dugout less than five weeks later following the Frenchman's disastrous reign.

For the second time this season, he has dragged Celtic back into the title race and is undefeated in the 11 games since his return on January 5.

'Truly impressive'

Paying tribute to O'Neill's career, Ferguson said: "Your dedication, from beginning your career in non-league, climbing the ranks to win silverware in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership, and manage regularly in European club football, as well as on the international stage, is a legacy to be very proud of.

"I am not surprised to see that your enthusiasm for leadership and management continues to shine through today as Celtic manager."

LMA Chief Executive Richard Bevan added: "Martin's induction into the LMA Hall of Fame 1,000 Club is a fitting tribute to a truly impressive career in football management.

"Martin's achievements mark him out as one of the game's outstanding managers.

"He guided Wycombe Wanderers into the Football League for the first time, gained promotion for Leicester City into the Premier League and won two League Cups, earning European qualification for the Foxes.

"In Scotland, he has won three Scottish Premiership titles with Celtic, as well as three Scottish Cups, a Scottish League Cup and reached the 2003 UEFA Cup Final.

"That is an exceptional body of work."

O'Neill will be formally inducted into the LMA Hall of Fame 1,000 Club at the LMA Annual Awards dinner in May.

