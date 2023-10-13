Ten minutes with Gareth Dunlop

Belfast-born singer-songwriter and producer Gareth Dunlop, is bringing his soulful melodies and mesmerising synth-pop sound to London next moth. Gareth will headline at Soho’s The Lower Third — in Denmark Street – London’s famous ‘Tin Pan Alley’ of old – on November 16 in London.

Support is from powerhouse singer-songwriter Simeon Hammond Dallas

What are you up to?

This week I’ve been listening to mixes of my new album, sending revision notes back to the mixing engineer and getting the tracks ready for mastering.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Also Sprach Zarathustra - after my son was born, I left the hospital on my own to go pick a few things up… got into my car, turned on the engine and this started playing on the radio. I knew the composition from A Space Odyssey but in that moment with all the magic adrenaline going it attached itself to a new ‘moment’. Every time I hear it in a movie, or a TV show it takes me back to that moment.

Which musician has most influenced you?

I’ll go with what’s influencing me the most lately. Just about everything ‘Clean Cut Kid’ has ever put out!

How did you get started in music?

I badgered my folks to buy me an electric guitar when I was 13 because I thought the picture in the catalogue looked cool! They eventually caved and I jumped at learning and playing it like it was an addiction. It became a big part of my life pretty quickly and I started to seek out more music and more people who loved what I loved. Singing came a couple of years later and then I got into writing my own songs and playing them in pubs and clubs.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

I’ve got a few playlists that I dip in and out of… Before we started tracking the album we put together a huge playlist of stuff we were all into… be it for the mix, the sounds, the production and the songs. There’s everything from The Japanese House to Wilco to M83 to Taylor Swift in there.

What song being played at a party would make you leave immediately?

Any song by Gareth Dunlop.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Ballycastle… Aside from being picturesque and by the seaside — it has a lot of great nostalgia attached to it. My parents used to take me, my brother and sisters there when we were kids… and now my wife and I take our kids there.

What would be your motto?

When you look back, look back smiling!

Who will act you when they make a film of your life?

When I was young and beardless — I was told that I had a resemblance to Rupert Grin. He was a very convincing wizard so I reckon he could easily convince people he isn’t….

If you weren’t a musician what other job would you be really good at?

I really don’t think I could handle the pressure or that I’d be great at it, but I love cooking! I think I’d be trying to do something in that world if I wasn’t making music.

What's the worst piece of advice you've been given this year?

Just buy it… it looks great on you

Have you a favourite line from a song?

“And I need you more than want you, and I want you for all time” - Wichita Lineman

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

Our family piano… It was my wife’s grandmothers and has lived in our home for years. The kids play on it, I write songs on it and it sounds so good!

What’s the best thing about where you live?

Being close to family and friends

. . . . and the worst?

Politics…

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

That we’re not here forever… and to spend the time we have doing what we love.

What gives you the greatest laugh?

It’s usually something said that’s really stupid… but usually follows these steps

Kind of funny - less funny - not funny at all - annoying - really really funny.

What do you believe in?

I think I believe in aliens… not like tall green men with ray guns… but more like the existence of life outside our planet. I don’t think there will be too much ‘shock’ when someone eventually finds a planet that has some life on it.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

My wife and kids.

Tickets for the London show on

Tickets for the London show on www.ticketweb.uk/event/gareth-dunlop-the-lower-third-tickets/13164998