Man arrested after homes evacuated during Co. Tyrone security alert
News

Man arrested after homes evacuated during Co. Tyrone security alert

A MAN has been arrested after a number of homes were evacuated during a security alert in Co. Tyrone.

Police were called to the Oakfield Gardens area of Moy on Friday afternoon following the discovery of a suspicious object.

Residents were moved to a local sports club while police carried out controlled explosions on 'a number of viable devices', before being allowed to return to their homes on Saturday.

"There is no further risk to the public, but officers remain in the area this morning as part of our ongoing investigation," said Detective Sergeant Dougherty of the PSNI.

"This was an extremely distressing experience for residents, and we understand the impact of the disruption faced.

"We are grateful for their support and cooperation as we worked to keep everyone safe.

"One man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances.

"He remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries."

See More: Tyrone

Related
News 6 days ago

Man dies after vehicle arson in Co. Tyrone

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 week ago

Police investigating ‘sectarian hate crime’ after wreaths stolen from war memorial

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 month ago

Fundraiser to support family of Irishman who died in collision in US raises more than $120,000

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
Entertainment 2 days ago

On The Record — some of the new releases in Ireland this month

By: Tony Clayton-Lea

Business 3 days ago

Penneys in your pocket: Retailer launches new customer app in Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 3 days ago

Homicide detectives investigating after Irish woman found dead on boat in the US

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 3 days ago

TDs set for pay increase with salaries now over €117,000

By: Mark Murphy

Entertainment 3 days ago

'Explosive secrets and raucous knees ups': Irish stars join cast of iconic British soap Coronation Street

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 3 days ago

Three firms from North part of successful bid to export pork to Mexico

By: Gerard Donaghy