Man arrested after homes evacuated during Co. Tyrone security alert

A MAN has been arrested after a number of homes were evacuated during a security alert in Co. Tyrone.

Police were called to the Oakfield Gardens area of Moy on Friday afternoon following the discovery of a suspicious object.

Residents were moved to a local sports club while police carried out controlled explosions on 'a number of viable devices', before being allowed to return to their homes on Saturday.

"There is no further risk to the public, but officers remain in the area this morning as part of our ongoing investigation," said Detective Sergeant Dougherty of the PSNI.

"This was an extremely distressing experience for residents, and we understand the impact of the disruption faced.

"We are grateful for their support and cooperation as we worked to keep everyone safe.

"One man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances.

"He remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries."